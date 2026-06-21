When AMMA president Shwetha Menon rose to inaugurate the organisation’s general body meeting in Kochi on Sunday morning, she appeared confident, assured, and determined to leave members with reasons for optimism. One after another, she unveiled promises that drew immediate attention: a fully sponsored trip to Bangkok for the next general body meeting in 2027, a ₹1,500 increase in pension for members, and new opportunities for actors to feature in short films and reels to strengthen their social media presence.

What should have been attractive promises for AMMA members were viewed by some as a ‘cheap public stunt’ aimed at deflecting allegations that had plagued her administration. Shwetha Menon, who had stepped onto the dais with confidence in the opening hours of the meeting, appeared defeated midway through the session as members began raising a series of allegations and concerns about the Executive committee under her leadership.

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Among those who spoke out was serial actor Yamuna. She said the public disputes involving the executive committee had brought embarrassment to the acting community. According to her, many actors were being questioned about the situation whenever they stepped outside their homes. Her comments reflected the feelings of many women members present at the meeting.

Actor Mala Parvathy told Onmanorama that Yamuna was not alone in her concerns. Many women members, she said, felt that the leadership had acted emotionally rather than with clear judgment throughout its term. As discussions continued, attention shifted to what became the biggest issue of the day, the organisation’s finances.

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Questions over transparency had lingered much before the meeting. And as the meeting progressed, members repeatedly asked why an audited financial report had not been circulated before the general body session. By then, the atmosphere inside the hall had grown hostile. Police were informed and deployed at various spots at the venue premises. Heated exchanges continued when actors Baburaj and Edavela Babu raised broad concerns over the absence of a properly audited statement. Former joint secretary Ansiba,who had submitted her resignation from Shwetha’s executive earlier in the year, sharpened the debate by presenting several statements challenging the transparency of Shwetha’s leadership.

Though a no-confidence motion was expected to be discussed later in the day, the debate over the financial report dominated the meeting. The situation became more confusing when different versions emerged from within the leadership itself. While Shwetha Menon insisted that the accounts had been audited, both the treasurer and the person assigned to audit the report reportedly said otherwise.

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As pressure mounted, Shwetha Menon asked members for 40 more days to complete and present the financial report. But many members were unwilling to grant more time.

Faced with strong opposition, she announced that she would resign. Even at that stage, there were a few voices calling for another chance. Actor and newly appointed ad hoc committee member Ganesh Kumar argued that the leadership should be given an opportunity to correct its mistakes.

But by then, the mood in the hall had clearly changed. Shwetha, who had arrived with confidence in the morning to address her fellow members, later appeared in front of the media, alleging that her resignation was part of a bigger conspiracy and would face it in her own terms. Ansiba Hassan, who spoke to the media after the adhoc committee was formed, said she feels justice has been served.