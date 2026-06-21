Kochi: Heated discussions dominated the first half of the General Body meeting, which is currently underway in Kochi on Sunday.

According to sources, actors Ansiba and Lakshmipriya raised their concerns before the gathering, while members of the association's leadership also presented their positions to the General Body.

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A sense of dissatisfaction appeared to prevail among several members, with many reportedly signing a no-confidence motion that is expected to be tabled during the second half of the meeting.

Actor Ganesh Kumar is said to have spoken in support of the current leadership, while actor Mohanlal maintained a neutral stance. He reportedly stated that he would not take sides and that the General Body should be allowed to decide the matter.

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However, under the provisions of the Societies Registration Act, no immediate action can be taken on the motion, as a mandatory 21-day notice period is required.

Members also expressed concern over the absence of the financial audit report before the General Body. Sources indicated that this could be linked to the fact that treasurer Unni Sivapal had been placed on leave.

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A senior member told Onmanorama that the most appropriate course of action would be for the current leadership to step down.