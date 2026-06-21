As the annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) gets underway, members are expected to move a no-confidence motion against the current leadership at today’s session, amid growing concerns over governance and internal functioning.

In a strongly worded statement addressed to the leadership, a section of members alleged that the current executive committee has brought “disrepute” to the organisation through its actions and failed to undertake activities beneficial to the association and its members. They further claimed that several incidents over the past year have “humiliated” the organisation in public view, and accused the leadership of not adhering to key provisions of the organisation’s bylaws.

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Stating that there is widespread resentment within the membership, the group has demanded that the leadership tender an unconditional apology at the Annual General Body Meeting and resign from office.

The statement also questions whether the leadership’s inability to resolve internal disputes within the executive committee contributed to the escalation of issues outside the organisation.

Additionally, members have sought clarification on whether AMMA complied with the requirement to submit the general body report and accounts to the Thiruvananthapuram District Registrar’s office within 21 days of the meeting, as mandated for approval.

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They also pointed out that the annual report and financial statements, which are required to be circulated to members ahead of the general body meeting, had not been received so far, and sought an explanation for the delay.