Telugu star Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela have given fans their first public glimpse of daughter Klin Kaara's face, sharing a heartwarming family photograph on the occasion of her third birthday.

The picture, posted on social media with the caption, "Happy Birthday KlinKaara, our precious little one," quickly drew attention from fans and well-wishers. While the couple have occasionally shared moments with their daughter in the past, they had chosen not to reveal her face publicly until now.

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Ram Charan and Upasana recently welcomed twins, a son named Shivram and a daughter named Anveera Devi. The photograph marked the first time all three children were seen together in a public post, making it a special moment for fans of the couple.

Klin Kaara, the couple's first child, was born on June 20, 2023, more than a decade after Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot. The pair got engaged in December 2011 and married in June 2012 after being friends for several years before their relationship blossomed into romance.