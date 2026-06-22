The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which scripted a historic victory just last year, witnessed an unexpected twist at Sunday’s general body meeting when Shwetha Menon and her team stepped down, bringing a dramatic chapter to a close. In the aftermath, the association has turned to an unlikely troubleshooter -- actor, comedian and MLA Ramesh Pisharody.

The Palakkad MLA, who began his journey in the public eye as a mimicry artist and comedian, has now been entrusted with one of AMMA’s most crucial responsibilities. As convenor of the ad hoc committee, effectively the association’s highest office until fresh elections are held in the coming months, Pisharody takes charge at a time when he is also balancing the demands of legislative life.

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Few people in AMMA find the decision surprising. Pisharody was already an active member of the association and was elected to its executive committee in the 2024 elections, though he had to give way for a woman member as mandated by the bylaw. Even then, he stayed closely involved in its work.

Jagadish, who was responsible for forming the ad hoc committee at Sunday’s meeting after Shwetha’s leadership stepped down, said the decision to appoint Pisharody was taken based on a consensus by the general body members. “Mohanlal was not present at the time but I was given charge to select the ad hoc committee. Pisharody said he was willing to helm the association at this time, which is why he was entrusted with the responsibility. There was no disagreement. The rest of the members were selected likewise,” he said.

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Actor-politician Ganesh Kumar, actors Suresh Krishna, Kalabhavan Shajon, Rony, Asha Aravind, Shajon, Krishna Prabha and Devi Chandana are the other members, who have been appointed as members of the ad hoc committee.

One of the biggest challenges for the new committee will be rebuilding trust in an organisation affected by controversies, internal conflicts, and factionalism. The ad hoc committee is expected to meet soon, and restoring confidence will likely be its top priority. Onmanorama was not able to reach Pisharody for his response.

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Pisharody’s journey in the industry, meanwhile, reflects his personal growth. He began in the mimicry circuit, working with the late actor Salim Kumar, and later became popular through TV shows and stage performances. He gained wide recognition through Cinemala and Badai Bungalow, where he was appreciated for his sharp yet clean humour.

He also acted in films like Positive and Celluloid, and has tried his hand at directing films as well. While he has not held many formal leadership roles before, his experience as an MLA and his calm public image may help him manage the responsibilities ahead. For AMMA, the road ahead is still difficult. But many believe Pisharody’s mix of familiarity and credibility could help the organisation move toward stability during a turbulent time.