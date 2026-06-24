Fresh from receiving the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, Mammootty found himself fielding questions not only about the recognition but also about the recent turmoil within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The veteran actor, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi for his five-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema, briefly addressed the ongoing issues within the actors’ body during his interaction with reporters after the ceremony. While he avoided going into the specifics of the controversy, his remarks carried a tone of calm and reassurance.

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Responding to questions about the developments within AMMA, Mammootty remained composed. “Let’s wait and see. The next moment is not in our hands. All the issues will be resolved. They have to be, and they will be,” he said.

The remarks mark the first time the actor has publicly addressed the disputes and controversies that have dominated conversations around the organisation in recent weeks. While several members have spoken out on the issue, Mammootty's response carried particular weight given his stature as one of Malayalam cinema's most respected figures.

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The comments came on a day that was otherwise dedicated to celebrating a remarkable milestone in the actor's career. Honoured for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema over the past five decades, Mammootty described the occasion as one of immense personal joy, telling reporters that receiving the Padma Bhushan brought him "double happiness."

The celebrations extended beyond the award ceremony. During his visit to Delhi, Mammootty and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's invitation. Accompanying the actor were his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, daughter Surumi and daughter-in-law Amal Sufiya.

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Photographs from the meeting quickly found their way onto social media, drawing widespread attention. Among the images that resonated most with fans were those showing Prime Minister Modi warmly greeting Dulquer Salmaan during the interaction. The Prime Minister later shared photographs from the meeting on his social media handles, describing Mammootty as a noted actor and expressing his pleasure at meeting the family after the Padma awards ceremony.