Parvathy Thiruvothu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, two of Malayalam cinema’s most acclaimed performers, are reuniting on screen for the third time with ‘I, Nobody,’ an intriguing new project directed by Nissam Basheer.

Prithviraj, who plays the lead character Rajeevan in 'I, Nobody,' said his admiration for Nissam’s filmmaking was one of the key reasons he immediately agreed to be part of the project. Though only two films old as a director, Nissam has already carved a niche for himself with critically acclaimed works such as Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha and Rorschach, earning a reputation for bringing fresh perspectives to familiar narratives.

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“Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha is a brilliant film,” Prithviraj said. “The first time Nissam approached me, it was with a story he had produced and wanted one of his assistants to direct. What impressed me then, and continues to impress me now, is the dynamic range of stories he chooses to tell. Anyone who has watched both his films would agree that both of his previous works were vastly different from each other.”

The actor also praised writer Sameer Abdul, who previously penned Rorschach, for his ability to transform everyday situations into compelling cinematic experiences. “I really enjoy the way Sameer takes mundane, day-to-day incidents and turns them into something entirely unexpected,” Prithviraj said. “And Nissam understands those worlds instinctively. As an actor, it is always exciting to encounter stories told from a different perspective. Nissam has that quality. He often catches actors off guard with surprising narrative choices, and that unpredictability is what makes working with him so rewarding.”

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For Parvathy, who collaborated with Prithviraj in 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' and 'My Story', the experience of working on ‘I, Nobody’ was equally memorable, though for very different reasons. The actor described the film’s set as one of the most comfortable creative spaces she has been part of, revealing that she spent most of her time observing the filmmaking process rather than retreating to her vanity van between shots.

“In many ways, I, Nobody felt like a filmmaking school for me,” she said. “It was the first time I spent so much time watching edits and even observing myself on the monitor.”

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Parvathy admitted that she has traditionally avoided watching her own performances during production, fearing it might interfere with her creative process. “I’ve always disliked seeing myself on a monitor because I felt it could tamper with the way I approach a character,” she revealed. “But this was the first time in my career that I sat through edits and even listened to portions of the background score while the film was still taking shape.”

“I was scared at first because it was all so new to me. But it also gave me a deeper understanding of the filmmaking process. Looking back, it was a wholesome experience,” she said. On working with Prithviraj again, the actor said she and Prithviraj share a comfort level that works for both of them on screen and the film sets. ‘I, Nobody’ is all set to hit theatres on July 9.