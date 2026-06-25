Acclaimed director M Padmakumar, known for hits like Joseph, Shikkar, and Vaasthavam, is back with his next investigative thriller titled 'Uyir'. Based on true events, the official teaser of the film has been released, promising a high-octane suspense thriller. The movie is produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman under the banner of Wow Cinemas. Set against the backdrop of a police station in Kannur, the teaser revolves around a mysterious death and a subsequent investigation. The discovery of a body in a well leads to a deeper probe connecting to missing women cases in the district.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Roshan Mathew and Baiju Santhosh, who plays a full-length cop role. They are supported by Vineeth Thattil, Divya M. Nair, Santhosh Thrivikraman, Shaju Sreedhar, Sreekanth Murali, Vinod Sagar, Athulya Chandra, and Sruthy Menon, alongside Bollywood actors Saiyami Kher and Mahesh Shetty in crucial guest appearances.

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The screenplay and dialogues are jointly penned by popular singer-actor Nikhil K. Menon and real-life police officer Shaji Marad (co-writer of Ela Veezha Poonchira), bringing authentic procedural elements to the script. Centered around the core theme of "When justice becomes personal," Uyir shapes up to be a compelling theatrical experience for thriller enthusiasts.

On the technical front, the film features cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly (Porinju Mariam Jose, Garudan), music and background score by Manikandan Ayyappa, and editing by veteran technician Ranjan Abraham. The lyrics are written by Shibu Chakravarthy and Santhosh Varma. The behind-the-scenes crew also includes Saburam (Production Design), Charles Nazareth (Promo Song), Nikhil K Menon (Creative Head), Arun Verma (Sound Design), P V Shankar (Makeup), Aisha Shafeer Sait (Costumes), Thavasiraj (Stunts), Sarath Vinu (VFX), Snakeplant LLP (Visual Promotions), and Aparna Girish (PRO).