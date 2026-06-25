After days of speculation surrounding her personal life, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her latest film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', putting an end to widespread rumours about her pregnancy. Samantha made the announcement while interacting with the media at the event, drawing cheers and excitement from fans.

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The revelation came when a reporter suggested that the actor should continue signing films and avoid taking a long break from work. Responding with a smile, Samantha said, "Sorry guys, I'll be back after another small gap. I have to take maternity leave now. I am very happy to be taking this gap."

Her comment instantly became the talking point of the event, with the actor confirming for the first time that she is preparing to embrace motherhood.

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The announcement marks a significant new chapter in Samantha's life. The actor and Raj Nidimoru, one half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, recently tied the knot after being in a relationship for more than a year. The couple have also shared a professional association, having collaborated on projects before taking their relationship to the next level.

While Samantha has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight, rumours about her pregnancy had been circulating for several days. Her candid remark at the 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' success meet has now put those speculations to rest.

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The actor also made it clear that she intends to take time off to focus on her pregnancy and upcoming motherhood journey. "I am very happy to be taking this gap," she said, suggesting that the break is a conscious and welcome decision.