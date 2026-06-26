Actor Ansiba Hassan has filed a complaint with the Palarivattom police against former AMMA president Shwetha Menon and former vice president Lakshmipriya, alleging that they were behind a coordinated attempt to defame her through the circulation of false and obscene content on social media.

In the complaint, Ansiba claims that a video was being deliberately circulated online with the intention of damaging her reputation and dignity. She describes the content as obscene and says it was used to humiliate her publicly amid ongoing tensions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

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The complaint also refers to remarks made by Lakshmipriya in an interview with an Instagram page, where she allegedly claimed that she had purchased alcohol for Ansiba. The actor has strongly denied these claims, calling them entirely false and defamatory.

Ansiba has linked the incident to internal developments within AMMA. She points to the association’s General Body meeting held on June 21, where the entire executive committee, including Shwetha Menon and Lakshmipriya, stepped down following a no-confidence motion against the leadership. According to her complaint, the alleged fallout from this meeting led to personal hostility and a targeted campaign against her.

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She further alleges that Shwetha Menon later entered into agreements with a Thiruvananthapuram-based public relations agency to circulate false narratives against her, and that the campaign was carried out in coordination with Lakshmipriya. The complaint describes this as part of a broader attempt to damage her standing within the industry and subject her to public ridicule.