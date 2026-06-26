Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has delighted fans with an update about his latest film ‘Athimanoharam’, which will feature him as a police officer. The actor announced the release date of the film while sharing the film’s first poster on Thursday. "His world begins and ends with the people he calls family," the 66-year-old actor wrote on X.

‘Athimanoharam’ will reunite Mohanlal with filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, who earlier directed the actor in the 2025 crime thriller ‘Thudarum’. The film is produced by Ashiq Usman, known for backing movies such as "Mollywood Times" (2026) and "Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira" (2025).

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It has a screenplay by Ratheesh Ravi, the writer of ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ (2025) and ‘Ishq’ (2019). Meera Jasmine plays the wife of Mohanlal’s character in the movie. Mohanlal was most recently seen in ‘Drishyam 3’, the third chapter of his blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ franchise. According to reports, the actor will next make cameo appearances in Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer 2’ and frequent collaborator Prithviraj Sukumaran's ‘Khalifa: Part 1’, which will come out in theatres in August.

Mohanlal also stars in Jude Anthany Joseph's ‘Thudakkam’, which is scheduled to release during Onam and will introduce his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, as an actor.