From high-stakes dramas and sports journeys to chaotic comedies and fantasy warfare, this week’s OTT lineup brings together a mix of genres across languages. With fresh releases dropping on Netflix, ZEE5, Manorama Max, and JioHotstar, here’s a look at what you can stream this week.

Blast (Tamil)

Marking the directorial debut of Subhash K Raj, 'Blast' brings together Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles. The story centres on Rajaram, a karate instructor played by Arjun Sarja, whose seemingly uneventful life revolves around his wife, Neelaveni, and daughter, Nila. To the outside world, they are just another middle-class family. But beneath that ordinary facade lies a household of skilled martial artists capable of defending themselves when pushed to the edge.

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Their quiet existence is thrown into turmoil after industrialist Varun Dhayalan sets his sights on a mining venture in a village located near the hills. Determined to see the project through, he uses his influence and power to silence resistance, with the help of his feared right-hand man, Abraham. As the conflict escalates, Rajaram and his family are forced into a battle they never expected to fight.

Streaming on Netflix from June 25.

Little Brother (English)

What begins as an ordinary life for Rudd (John Cena), a disciplined and career-driven real estate agent, quickly spirals into chaos with the unexpected return of Marcus (Eric André), the former mentee he hasn't seen in years. Their reunion reignites an unlikely bond, but it also unleashes a series of wildly unpredictable and laugh-out-loud situations that upend Rudd's carefully built routine.

Streaming on Netflix from June 26.

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Muthassi (Malayalam)|

Set in a remote Tulu village on the Kerala-Karnataka border, Muthassi follows a mother who is forced to confront a dark family legacy after her young son begins exhibiting mysterious behaviour. As she searches for the truth, long-buried secrets from her husband's ancestral home slowly come to light, setting the stage for a haunting mystery.

Streaming on ZEE5 from June 26.

Cup (Malayalam)

Cup is a sports drama centred on Nidhin Babu, a young badminton player from Kerala who dreams of making it big in competitive tournaments. Played by Mathew Thomas, Nidhin’s journey unfolds as he tries to stay focused on his game while dealing with academic pressure and family expectations. With Basil Joseph, Guru Somasundaram, Riya Shibu, and Anikha Surendran in key roles, the film explores the challenges that shape his path, and whether he can rise above them to chase his sporting ambitions.

Streaming on Manorama Max from June 25.

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House of the Dragon season 3 (English)

'House of the Dragon Season 3' continues the brutal Targaryen civil war, pushing Westeros deeper into chaos as rival factions tighten their grip on power and dragons become the ultimate weapons of war. At the centre of the conflict are Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), determined to claim the Iron Throne, and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who stands firmly with her son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) as the struggle for succession escalates.

As alliances fracture and betrayals intensify, key players like Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) are drawn further into the war that threatens to consume all of Westeros.

Streaming on JioHotstar from June 22.