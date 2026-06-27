The wait is finally over for fans of Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren. The duo's much-anticipated reunion project, marking Nivin's milestone 50th film, has officially been titled 'Vijayam'.

The makers unveiled the title along with a quirky four-minute teaser on Friday, instantly sparking excitement among fans. More than a conventional title announcement, the video unfolds like a short film, packed with Alphonse Puthren's trademark humour and self-aware storytelling.

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The teaser opens with Puthren waiting by the roadside for a ride. As he passes the time, he is seen photographing ants and insects, a playful nod to the filmmaker's signature close-up visual style seen in films like 'Premam'. The quiet moment is soon interrupted when Nivin Pauly, dressed in a bike racer's outfit, makes a dramatic entry. He tells the director that he has been searching for him for a long time because they have "work to do," setting the stage for the announcement of their latest collaboration.

'Vijayam' marks the first time Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren have joined hands since the phenomenal success of 'Premam' in 2015. Their reunion, 11 years later, has already become one of the most anticipated Malayalam film projects in recent memory.

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Apart from directing the film, Puthren has also written and edited the project. The film is jointly produced by Tonson Tony, Sunil Ramady and Nivin Pauly under his home banner, Pauly Jr Pictures.