Ahead of the highly anticipated release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', Marvel fans in Kerala have something special to celebrate. Hollywood star Tom Holland has officially inaugurated the Kochi fan show for the film, giving local fans a memorable surprise ahead of its theatrical release.

The launch took place during a fan meet in Berlin, where Tom Holland signed the official ticket for the special fan screening scheduled to be held in Kochi. Marvel Fans India shared a video of the actor unveiling the ticket, calling it a landmark moment for Spider-Man fans in the state.

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"It was none other than our own Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who officially inaugurated our fan show celebrations," the fan community wrote on social media.

Anthony Emmanuel, representing Marvel Fans India and Marvel Fans Kerala, attended the Berlin event and personally handed over the official screening ticket to the actor. Describing the interaction as an unforgettable milestone, the group said the moment would remain special for every Spider-Man fan.

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The special fan screening will be held at Vanitha Vineetha Theatre in Kochi.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is set for a worldwide release on July 30. In India, the film will hit theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, making it accessible to audiences across the country.

Meanwhile, reports emerging from early test screenings have only added to the excitement surrounding the latest Spider-Man adventure, with expectations continuing to soar ahead of its release.