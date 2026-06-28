After years of delays and uncertainty, 'Ottakomban', the long-awaited 250th film of actor-politician Suresh Gopi, has received a fresh update. The makers have announced that celebrated Telugu composer Thaman S has joined the project as its music director, marking his debut in Malayalam cinema.

Thaman replaces 'Animal' composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who was previously associated with the film. The announcement has generated fresh excitement around the ambitious project, which has remained in the pipeline for several years.

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Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, 'Ottakomban' is directed by debutant Mathews Thomas from a script by Shibin Francis. Despite being announced with much fanfare, the film has encountered multiple setbacks over the years, including legal hurdles, pandemic-related disruptions and scheduling conflicts, delaying the start of production.

The film is being mounted as a large-scale mass action entertainer, with Suresh Gopi headlining the cast as Kadavakkunnel Kuruvachan, a powerful character said to be inspired by a real-life figure.

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Joining him is an ensemble cast that includes Lal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Lalu Alex, Kabir Duhan Singh, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan and Meghana Raj.

Known for chartbusters and high-octane background scores in Telugu cinema, Thaman has scored music for several blockbuster films starring leading actors, including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Balakrishna. His entry into Malayalam cinema is expected to add another layer of anticipation to Ottakomban, which remains one of Suresh Gopi's most talked-about upcoming projects.