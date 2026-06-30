Nearly two decades after 'Awarapan' ended with Shivam seemingly taking his final breath, the character is back. The makers of 'Awarapan 2' have released the film's official teaser on the 19th anniversary of the original, confirming that Emraan Hashmi will once again step into the shoes of the troubled protagonist.

Rather than introducing a new story, the sequel resumes Shivam's journey from where audiences last saw him in 2007. The first film concluded with Shivam being shot multiple times, leaving little hope for his survival. The teaser now reveals that he was rescued and treated by Tibetan monks, offering the first glimpse of what happened after the dramatic climax.

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The opening moments revisit one of the defining images from the original film. Shivam is seen sitting beside the grave of Aaliyah Hamid, played by Shriya Saran, whose tombstone bears the years 1984-2007. The sequence then shifts to his recovery, accompanied by the dialogue, "Maut bhi ajeeb hai, usne mujhe chhua par apnaya nahi" (Death is strange. It touched me but never accepted me), suggesting that the character has returned after narrowly escaping death.

The teaser also brings back the emotional turmoil that defined Shivam in the first film. "Dard se purana rishta hai mera" (I have an old connection with pain), he says, hinting that the wounds he carries are far deeper than the physical ones.

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The closing moments set the tone for the sequel with another powerful line: "Is baar yeh awarapan khatam hoga, ya main" (This time, either this wandering will end, or I will), suggesting that Shivam is headed for another dangerous and deeply personal journey.

'Awarapan 2' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.