Panorama Studios-backed short film ‘Switch Off’ direceted by Sandeep Francis has been officially selected in the Main Competition section of the prestigious Bucheon Choice: World Shorts category at the 30th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN).



The psychological thriller will have its World Premiere at the festival and stands as the only Indian short film selected in the Main Competition lineup this year, placing Indian genre storytelling among the finest international works competing at one of the world's most respected genre film festivals.



‘Switch Off’ follows a chilling premise: When a seemingly dead phone mysteriously comes back to life, it begins documenting a man's reality—and his future. As the images turn increasingly fatal, he finds himself trapped in a moment he cannot escape.



Presented by Panorama Studios, ‘Switch Off’ marks the directorial debut of Sandeep Francis, one of India's most acclaimed editors, whose credits include Hindi films ‘Raid 2,’ ‘Drishyam 2,’ ‘Shaitaan’ and the upcoming ‘Drishyam 3.’

Speaking about the selection, director Sandeep Francis in a statement to the press said, "Having Switch Off premiere at a festival as celebrated as BIFAN is incredibly special. For my directorial debut, I couldn't have asked for a better start. BIFAN is renowned for championing bold and original genre storytelling, so being selected in the Main Competition is a huge honour. As a longtime admirer of Korean cinema, premiering my first film in South Korea feels truly surreal. I’m especially grateful to Abhishek and Panorama Studios for believing in the film and backing this project so wholeheartedly—their support gave me the confidence to bring this story to life. We are also proud that Switch Off is the only Indian short film competing in the section this year, making it an even more meaningful moment to represent India on such a prestigious global platform. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences in BIFAN and beyond."



Abhishek Pathak, filmmaker and managing director, Panorama Studios, shared how Switch Off is a perfect example of their philosophy and vision, which is to create and champion content that resonates not just with Indian audiences but with viewers across the world. "BIFAN is one of the most respected destinations for genre cinema globally, making this selection particularly meaningful. Sandeep has crafted an exceptionally gripping film and has displayed remarkable confidence and vision in his directorial debut. We are proud to present this film on the international stage and delighted that it will have its world premiere at BIFAN, representing India in such a prestigious competition."