In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing crisis within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actor Shwetha Menon has declared that she will not step down from her post despite announcing her resignation during the association's general body meeting. Asserting that she has been unfairly targeted, Shwetha, in a social media post, said she would continue in office until she clears her name and proves her innocence.

Her statement comes on the same day the newly constituted ad hoc committee convened its first meeting. The panel, headed by actor Ramesh Pisharody, was formed to oversee AMMA's affairs following the resignation of the elected executive committee. Pisharody had confirmed that Shwetha's resignation has not yet been officially submitted, leaving her status within the association uncertain.

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Reacting to the turn of events, Shwetha, in a strongly worded social media post, also challenged the legitimacy of the ad hoc committee, arguing that its formation violates AMMA's bylaws. She pointed out that when the previous executive committee led by Mohanlal resigned, it continued to function until fresh elections were held and a new committee took charge.

"How come these vested interests are dictating a different rule to us?" she questioned, alleging that different standards were being applied to the current leadership.

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According to Shwetha, AMMA's constitution permits only one governing committee at a time. She maintained that the existing elected committee should continue to administer the association until a new executive committee is chosen through elections.

"As per AMMA's bylaws, there can only be one committee, and that is our committee, which should continue until the next election is conducted and a new committee is formed," she said.

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Shwetha further alleged that certain vested interests are attempting to mislead AMMA members and seize control of the association through unconstitutional means. Her remarks are expected to intensify the ongoing power struggle within the actors' body, with questions now being raised over the validity of the ad hoc committee and the future course of AMMA's leadership.