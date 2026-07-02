Actors Anna Ben and Sangeeth Prathap are set to reunite for an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Vivek, best known for his acclaimed films ‘Athiran’ and ‘The Teacher.’ Backed by Panorama Studios, the project, currently titled Production No. 4, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony at a studio in Kochi on Thursday.

Promising to be a gripping mystery thriller, the film is expected to deliver a visually immersive experience packed with intriguing twists and edge-of-the-seat suspense. Anna Ben is excited about the project, describing it as the most unique and challenging role of her career. Sangeeth Prathap is equally enthusiastic, saying that his character in Production No. 4 offers him an exciting opportunity to showcase his acting range.

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The story and screenplay are written by Ravishankar, marking his first collaboration with director Vivek. Ravishankar's ‘Pennum Porattum’ was selected for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2025, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Production No. 4 brings together an accomplished team of technicians from the Malayalam film industry. The film marks the 120th feature in the distinguished career of veteran art director Bava. Renowned commercial cinematographer Cherin Paul will make his Malayalam feature film debut with the project. Costume designer Melwin Joy, who received praise for his work in ‘Bramayugam,’ is handling the costumes, while Amal Kumar is in charge of makeup.

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Don Vincent will compose the film's original background score, with several prominent independent composers and musicians also contributing to the soundtrack. The action sequences will be choreographed by Sravan Sathya, known for his work in ‘Eko,’ while Javed Chembu serves as the production controller.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the Panorama Studios banner, with Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon serving as co-producers. Abhinav Mehrotra is the creative producer. Principal photography is scheduled to commence in mid-July. The makers have announced that the film's official title, along with details of the remaining cast, will be revealed soon. Pratheesh Shekhar is the PRO.