The survivor in the Ranjith sexual assault case has spoken publicly about the ordeal she endured over the past five months, expressing gratitude to those who stood by her during the difficult period. She revealed that she suffered from sleepless nights and severe anxiety attacks, adding that she gained 10 kg as she struggled to cope with the trauma.

In her heartfelt post, she also shared that she had lost interest in life and often feared she might never return to a sense of normalcy. “After five months of complete silence and disappearing from the grid, I am finally ready to step back onto Instagram. I’ve spent this time offline, quietly fighting my way through an incredibly difficult and overwhelming chapter.

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To be honest, I was completely broken and fighting a battle I never expected. I faced weeks of sleepless nights, intense anxiety attacks, and a sudden fear of being around large groups of people. I even gained almost 10kg just trying to cope with the heavy weight of my emotions. I lost interest in everything I loved doing, and there were moments where the pain felt so uncontrollable that I truly thought it was the end for me, completely losing hope that I would ever feel normal again.

There were times when I just couldn’t stop myself from crying, the emotions were so overwhelming. But even through the heavy tears and crying aloud, I kept holding onto one thought: I kept telling myself to trust the process, and I surrendered to a journey that I knew was pushing me to become stronger.

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For the first time in my life, I allowed myself to ask for help and let my people hold me up when I was falling. The way they showed up for me was everything. My family, my closest friends, and even some unexpectedly kind people stepped in to catch me. I sat with my emotions.. literally felt every single bit of them.. and did the hard work in therapy.

Because of that, I am here today feeling genuinely happy and so much stronger. To everyone who reached out, sent kind words, or checked in on me: thank you from the bottom of my heart. I sincerely apologize to anyone whose calls or messages I missed during that time; I just needed to completely disconnect to survive and heal.

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Thank you to everyone who supported me, and in a way, thank you to those who didn't. I am stronger today because of all of it. I won't give up, and I will keep fighting my battles no matter what. I'm so grateful to be back on track. Good to see you all again,” she wrote.