Actors Joy Mathew, Jayan Cherthala, and Kailash, who were part of the Shwetha Menon-led executive panel, have officially submitted their resignation letters to AMMA, confirming their withdrawal from the committee.

The development is significant as their resignations came after Shwetha Menon questioned the legality of the ad hoc committee and reiterated, in a widely shared social media post, that she continues to be the president of the association. Earlier in the day, the ad hoc committee had maintained that neither Shwetha nor members of her panel had formally tendered their resignations, despite the executive committee's dissolution being announced during the general body meeting two weeks ago.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Kailash confirmed that he had resigned, saying the decision was based on his personal conviction, though he declined to elaborate further.

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Jayan Cherthala said he resigned on ethical grounds, arguing that the decision announced before the general body should be respected. "Our dissolution was announced before the members assembled at the general body. As per the organisational hierarchy, that decision carries validity because it was made in front of the general body. There may be legal arguments that the decision is invalid, but I respect the general body and the decisions taken there," he said.

Jayan added that he was the first to submit his resignation, followed by Joy Mathew and Kailash.

Although Onmanorama reached out to Joy Mathew, he was unavailable for comment. However, according to Manorama News, Joy said he chose to resign because he saw little point in continuing in an organisation that had become deeply divided. At the same time, he reportedly maintained that, from a legal standpoint, Shwetha Menon continues to remain the president of the association, as she has not submitted an official letter of resignation.

