Kochi: The Ernakulam Munsiff Court on Friday stayed the functioning of the ad hoc committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), headed by Ramesh Pisharody, following a petition filed by actor Shwetha Menon.

The court issued an interim injunction, stating that the ad hoc committee was constituted without any provision in the AMMA bylaws authorising such a body. It ruled that Shwetha Menon and the existing executive committee can continue administration of the association, and that the ad hoc committee cannot interfere with or question their authority. The court also directed that notice be issued to Ramesh Pisharody, whose ad hoc committee was formed during the general body meeting held on June 21.

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"The court found the ad hoc committee to be null and void as there is no provision for such a committee in the AMMA bylaws. It also took note of the precedent set during Mohanlal's tenure, when his executive committee resigned. At that time, the existing committee continued to function until a new committee was elected by the general body," said advocate Feroze Desikan, who appeared for Shwetha Menon.

According to the advocate, the special resolution adopted at the general body meeting to dissolve the Shwetha Menon-led panel was signed by only 101 members, despite more than 230 members being present. "Under the law, a special resolution requires the support of at least two-thirds of the members present. Since that threshold was not met, the resolution was invalid. Despite this, the existing executive committee was allegedly pressured into resigning, prompting Shwetha Menon and her team to step down," he told Onmanorama.

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He added that the court has completely restrained the ad hoc committee from carrying out any activities or exercising any functions on behalf of the association until further orders. The general body meeting, attended by several senior AMMA members, including Mohanlal, witnessed heated exchanges as members openly questioned the functioning of the executive committee led by Shwetha Menon. The meeting turned contentious after several members raised concerns over the administration's handling of the internal conflict within the association, its decision-making process, and financial management.

During the meeting, Ansiba Hassan, a former member of Shwetha Menon's executive committee who had resigned earlier, citing differences with other office-bearers, questioned the committee's financial management and sought greater transparency and accountability in the association's functioning. The sentiments were also echoed by select members of the association.

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Meanwhile, actors Ansiba, Maala Parvathy, Maya Viswanath and Usha Haseena have called a joint press meet in Kochi against Shwetha Menon's move.