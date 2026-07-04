Actors Ansiba Hassan and Maala Parvathy have condemned the leak of a phone conversation between Shwetha Menon and Ramesh Pisharody, calling it a serious breach of trust that could have legal consequences.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Ansiba said the alleged leak showed a disturbing lack of professionalism and could further complicate efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

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"It is unfortunate that Ramesh Pisharody's phone conversation was leaked. This is the height of unprofessionalism and is detrimental to efforts to resolve the crisis within AMMA. Such an act could also attract severe punishment under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act," she said, during the press meet, which was also attended by Maala Parvathy, Usha Haseena and Maya Viswanath.

Maala Parvathy also described the development as both unfortunate and disheartening. She said it was regrettable that someone as capable as Ramesh Pisharody had to be removed from his position. "Ramesh Pisharody who emerged as Palakkad's MLA is the pride of AMMA. We had placed our trust in his capable hands. There was a political agenda in releasing his phone conversation with Shwetha Menon," she said.

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Earlier on Saturday, Ramesh Pisharody announced his resignation from the AMMA ad hoc committee following an interim order by the court on a petition filed by Shwetha Menon. In its order, the court restrained the ad hoc committee from functioning and directed that notice be issued to Pisharody.

While accepting the court's order and announcing his resignation, Pisharody stated that he was personally hurt by the alleged breach of trust resulting from the leak of his private phone conversation.