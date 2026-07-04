Hours after addressing the media on the ongoing turmoil within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actor Ansiba Hassan issued a clarification stating that she had never blamed actor and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody for his attempts to mediate in her dispute with actor Tiny Tom.

In a statement shared on social media on Saturday, Ansiba said certain media reports had incorrectly suggested that she had accused Pisharody over his role in the reconciliation efforts.

"It has come to my attention that some media outlets are reporting that I blamed Mr Ramesh Pisharody, who sincerely tried to mediate in the issue involving Mr Tiny Tom. This is completely contrary to the facts," she wrote.

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According to Ansiba, Pisharody's role was limited to conveying Tiny Tom's request that she submit a written apology.

"He only informed me that a written apology had been sought by Mr Tiny Tom. I fully respect his sincere efforts to mediate in the matter, both as a colleague and as a public representative. I have never blamed him," she said, urging the media to stop circulating what she described as misleading reports.

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Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference on the ongoing crisis within AMMA, Ansiba had criticised the alleged leak of a private phone conversation, saying it reflected a disturbing lack of professionalism and could further complicate efforts to resolve the dispute within the actors' body.

Ramesh Pisharody announced his resignation as convenor of AMMA's ad hoc committee on Friday in the wake of the Ernakulam Munsiff Court's interim order on a petition filed by actor Shwetha Menon.

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The court restrained the ad hoc committee from functioning and directed that notice be issued to Pisharody.

Accepting the court's order, Pisharody said he had no intention of holding on to the position or dragging the organisation into further legal disputes. However, he also expressed personal disappointment over the alleged breach of trust caused by the leak of his private phone conversation, saying he was deeply hurt that a discussion intended to resolve differences within the organisation had been made public.

AMMA has been grappling with a leadership crisis since the executive committee led by Shwetha Menon announced its resignation, with the dispute now spilling into courtrooms, press conferences and social media.