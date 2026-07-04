Global pop icon Taylor Swift married her longtime boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, in a widely publicised ceremony in New York, opting for a non-traditional wedding party that reflected the couple's close family ties.

Instead of having bridesmaids, Swift chose her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her 'man of honour.' Kelce, meanwhile, selected his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, as his best man. According to a statement from Swift's publicist, there were no other bridesmaids or groomsmen.

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Reports by the BBC said Swift walked down the aisle to orchestral string renditions of her own songs, adding a personal touch to the ceremony.

British actor Hugh Grant and Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at Madison Square Garden. Photo: AFP

Adam Sandler officiates the wedding

Actor Adam Sandler, known for comedies such as 'Billy Madison' and 'The Waterboy,' officiated the wedding, Swift's publicist confirmed on Friday. The statement described Sandler as a close friend of the couple.

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Kelce previously made a cameo appearance in Sandler's 2025 film 'Happy Gilmore 2.' At the time, the NFL star shared his excitement on social media, writing, "Man, this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity," alongside a photo of himself with Sandler on set.

Sandler has also spoken warmly about the couple in the past. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, he described Swift as 'incredible' and praised her kindness toward his family.

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"My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm," Sandler said. He also described Kelce as 'such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell.'

People wait to get a glimpse of the wedding. Photo: AFP

Swift and Kelce donate $26 million

Swift's publicity team said on Thursday that the couple had donated $26 million to several charities in New York and elsewhere during the week of their wedding.

Security was tight around the venue, with police erecting barriers, closing surrounding streets, and restricting pedestrian access. A convoy of sport utility vehicles with tinted windows arrived at the venue to shield guests from public view.

Among the celebrities spotted attending the wedding were Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham, sportscaster Erin Andrews, and music producer Jack Antonoff.

What they wore

According to international media reports, both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior outfits designed by the fashion house's creative director, Jonathan Anderson. Official photographs from the ceremony had not been released at the time of publication, and further details about their wedding attire were yet to be disclosed.