Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially married after exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The wedding, officiated by actor Adam Sandler, drew a host of high-profile guests from the worlds of entertainment and sports. Among those in attendance were actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone and model Gigi Hadid.

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The celebrations transformed one of Manhattan's busiest locations into a tightly secured venue, with parts of the surrounding area shut down for the event. Hundreds of fans gathered outside Madison Square Garden throughout the day, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple or their celebrity guests. Some even climbed nearby scaffolding in an effort to get a better view.

The wedding festivities stretched across two days and quickly became one of the most talked-about events in the United States. Television news channels closely followed the celebrations, while New York's Empire State Building was illuminated to mark the occasion. The build-up to the wedding also fuelled intense speculation online, with millions of dollars reportedly wagered on betting markets as fans tried to predict details of the ceremony.

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Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. Sharing the news on social media, the couple captioned their joint post with a light-hearted message: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Their romance has remained firmly in the public eye ever since they went public with their relationship, making their wedding one of the year's most anticipated celebrity events.