Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered wedding ceremony held at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The private event was attended by close family members and a small circle of friends.

The couple's children from their previous marriages were present as witnesses to the ceremony. Ahead of the wedding, visuals of Aamir's children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, arriving at the family home drew attention on social media. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actor Elli AvrRam were among the guests who attended the celebration.

Aamir had confirmed the wedding date during the premiere of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's new web series, telling reporters that the ceremony would take place on July 5. He had also revealed that all four of his children would be present to witness the occasion.

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The wedding marks Aamir's third marriage. The actor and Gauri have been living together for over a year after she moved into his new home in Mumbai.

Aamir first went public with their relationship during celebrations for his 60th birthday. Speaking to the media at the time, he revealed that he had known Gauri for 25 years and that the two had been in a relationship for around a year and a half.

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Speculation about their romance had been growing ever since the pair began making public appearances together. Aamir later confirmed the relationship, offering fans a glimpse into their journey together.

Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri previously lived in the city before relocating to Mumbai. She owns a salon in Mumbai and now works with Aamir Khan's production house. Aamir had earlier shared that he frequently travelled to Bengaluru to spend time with her before they decided to live together. Gauri also has a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.