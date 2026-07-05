The ongoing turmoil within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has taken another turn, with actor Shwetha Menon issuing a strong defence of the organisation's welfare work while alleging the existence of a "power group" that continues to wield influence within the Malayalam film industry.

In a lengthy social media post, Shwetha responded to the criticism directed at AMMA in recent days, particularly claims that the organisation has become irrelevant because many of its members are no longer active in cinema. Acknowledging that several members struggle to find regular work, she argued that this is precisely why AMMA was formed.

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According to Shwetha, the association exists to support artists who are unable to earn a steady income by helping them meet medical expenses and other basic needs. She said fundraising initiatives featuring stars such as Mohanlal and Mammootty are organised with that objective, dismissing the ridicule surrounding the organisation as insensitive to the realities faced by many of its members.

Her statement comes a day after actors Ansiba Hassan, Maala Parvathy and Usha Haseena addressed the media, levelling a fresh set of allegations against AMMA's previous leadership. During the press conference, Maala Parvathy alleged that Shwetha and the committee she served on had promoted a religious agenda within the organisation and had accepted donations from multinational companies.

Rejecting the allegation, Shwetha said the association had never differentiated between donors based on religion, community or status.

"We have never looked into whether those providing that money are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, a temple, a church, Ambani, or Adani. We have welcomed everyone who comes forward to help with the same open heart," she wrote.

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The actor then turned her attention to what she described as the real issue confronting AMMA. She alleged that while serving in the organisation, she came across financial irregularities involving welfare funds meant for members' treatment and medical expenses. According to Shwetha, questioning those transactions made her the target of a sustained campaign.

She claimed she was humiliated, subjected to personal attacks and even faced an attempt at physical assault during an AMMA general body meeting. It was during this period, she said, that she considered stepping away from the organisation.

Shwetha also made one of her strongest assertions yet, claiming that her experience since contesting the AMMA elections had convinced her that an influential "power group" continues to operate within Malayalam cinema.

"From the day I contested the election until today, it has become clear that ordinary women can never face the 'power group' in Malayalam cinema alone," she wrote.

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Without naming individuals, she questioned why Mohanlal eventually stepped down as AMMA president, suggesting he too had been forced to bear the consequences of the alleged actions of others. She insisted that her fight had never been about securing a position within the organisation but about protecting the interests of ordinary members.

Ending the post on a defiant note, Shwetha said attempts to discredit her would not deter her from speaking out.

"They think they can silence me by spreading lies and defaming me... Even if I lose in this eventually, it does not matter. Because through this struggle, that 'power group' has already been exposed before the members of AMMA. That itself is my biggest victory." Her remarks are the latest in a series of public exchanges that have deepened divisions within AMMA, with former and current members increasingly taking their disagreements beyond the organisation's internal forums and into the public domain.