Actor and former Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) joint secretary Ansiba Hassan has secured another court order in connection with her complaints against members of the Malayalam film industry.

The Thrippunithura Magistrate Court has directed the police to initiate an investigation based on a complaint filed by Ansiba against actor Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh, and Thrippunithura Sub-Inspector Reshma.

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The complaint stems from an earlier incident in which Ansiba was summoned to the police station following a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Priya. At the time, Ansiba alleged that she was subjected to nearly three hours of harassment by SI Reshma in connection with what she described as a "fake case" filed by the actor.

In her complaint before the court, Ansiba alleged that she was illegally detained at the Thrippunithura Women's Cell and was forced to write and sign an apology at the police station. She further claimed that the document was later altered without her knowledge in a manner that benefited the accused.

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Ansiba had previously taken up the matter with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. However, the complaint was reportedly closed after an inquiry by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police concluded that the allegations lacked merit.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the police inquiry, Ansiba approached the Thrippunithura Magistrate Court, which has now directed the police to investigate the allegations.

The latest order comes just days after the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court directed the police to register a case against actor Tiny Tom based on a complaint filed by Ansiba. The Sessions Court passed the order after considering her petition challenging the police's decision not to register a case on her complaint.