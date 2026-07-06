At first glance, the newly released first-look poster of Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal's upcoming film 'Dhoomakethu' looked too surreal to be real. Featuring the lead pair caught in a desperate underwater struggle as a group of mysterious masked figures closes in around them, the striking visual prompted many social media users to wonder whether it had been created using artificial intelligence.

The speculation gained enough traction online that cinematographer Shyju Khalid stepped in with a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. The footage, which shows Nikhila Vimal filming underwater, confirmed that the sequence was shot practically, putting to rest claims that the poster was AI-generated. The reveal left many netizens impressed by the scale of the production and the effort that went into creating the visually arresting image.

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The first-look poster was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, marking the beginning of the film's promotional campaign. Directed by Sudhi Maddison, who previously helmed 'Neymar', 'Dhoomakethu' completed filming in February.

Written by Sonny and Manu, the film stars Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, with Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi playing key roles. While the makers have not revealed much about the plot, the first look hints at a thriller with mystery at its core.

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The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and music composer Justin Varghese.

Nikhila Vimal was last seen in 'Pennu Case', directed by Febin Sidharth, while Sajin Gopu's most recent outing was 'Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil'. With its intriguing first look already generating conversation online, 'Dhoomakethu' has succeeded in building curiosity well before its release.