Years after the actress assault case shook the Malayalam film industry, the question of the survivor's reinstatement in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) continues to spark debate among members.

The latest exchange unfolded after actor Ansiba Hassan alleged that no concrete efforts were made by former AMMA president Shwetha Menon to facilitate the survivor's return to the organisation. Dubbing artist and actor Bhagyalakshmi, who has been a close friend and vocal supporter of the survivor, however questioned Ansiba's stand, arguing that although Ansiba was currently speaking about justice within the organisation, she had neither personally reached out to the survivor nor consistently raised the issue during AMMA's executive committee meetings.

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Ansiba has now responded to Bhagyalakshmi's criticism, saying the remarks were deeply hurtful and failed to acknowledge the efforts she had made behind the scenes. Speaking to Onmanorama, the actor said she had repeatedly raised the issue of the survivor's return during both executive committee tenures in which she served, but was met with little response.

"I am hurt by Bhagyalakshmi chechi's statements asking where I was when the survivor faced injustice within the organisation. Before making such an allegation, she should have enquired whether I had made any efforts from my side," Ansiba said.

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"I have always been vocal for the survivor and have raised the issue on several occasions during both committee tenures. I did the same when I was part of Shwetha Menon's committee, but I never received a positive response," she added.

According to Ansiba, not every battle is fought publicly. "There are a few people within the association who continue to speak about the need to bring her back. Those who make a public show are not always the ones who fight the hardest. Sometimes there are people working quietly without drawing attention to themselves," she said, also reflecting on the period when the controversy first erupted.

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Stating that she was only 24 years old and relatively new to the industry, Ansiba maintained that her age, limited experience, and reserved personality prevented her from taking a more outspoken public position at the time.

"When AMMA was going through the crisis surrounding the sexual assault case, I was just a young actress trying to find my footing within the organisation. I am not an extrovert and have never made extra efforts to become part of industry circles. It was only after I was entrusted with responsibilities in the last two committees that I began interacting more closely with senior actors," she said.

"I gradually became more vocal as my experience grew within the industry and the association." Ansiba also said that many young women, particularly those from conservative backgrounds, need time to develop the confidence to speak publicly on sensitive issues. "A young woman, especially someone raised in a conservative environment, takes time to find her voice. It is natural to question yourself before speaking publicly. Years ago, I would have wondered whether I was important enough to raise my voice. There may be many young members in the association who remain silent today, but their experiences will shape them over time," she said.

Bhagyalakshmi, however, questioned why there was no official record of Ansiba raising the matter if it had indeed been discussed during executive committee meetings.

"If Ansiba claims she spoke about the survivor during the executive committee meetings, why has it not been recorded? Doesn't she know how these proceedings work? This is not just about Ansiba. I don't think any of the committees, including the one under Shwetha Menon, showed the commitment required to seriously address this issue," Bhagyalakshmi said in a statement to Onmanorama.