Sethumadhavan’s struggles on the big screen. The actor was seen fighting back tears during the 37th anniversary screening of Kireedam, widely regarded as one of the greatest cult classics in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal was joined by the film’s director, Sibi Malayil, along with members of the cast and crew, at the trailer launch of the 4K-remastered version of the film. Kireedam was originally released in theatres across Kerala on July 7, 1989, exactly 37 years ago. Mohanlal, reflecting on the occasion, described it as a rare and special moment in his illustrious career spanning over 48 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a rare moment that has happened in my career spanning over 48 years. Kireedam is the movie that won me my first National Award. Thank you, Sibi... This indeed is a special moment. I am very happy, though a bit sad as some of the artists who had been with us then are no more. It was as if I had time-travelled back to those days when I saw them on screen. I was just telling Siby that such a movie or the characters portrayed in it can no longer be recreated. It is such an emotional movie,” said Mohanlal.

The veteran actor also praised the team for creating such a landmark film despite the technological and logistical limitations of the time. He remarked that the film might have turned out differently had it been made today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is incredible that we made such a movie while staying within the limitations of those times. I remember everyone who acted alongside me and collaborated on this movie at this moment,” he said.

Mohanlal also expressed his gratitude to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) for digitally restoring and re-releasing the film for a new generation of audiences. “Although I walked in during the interval scene, my mind and eyes were filled with so many thoughts. This is something that happens only with a few movies, especially this one. Thank you, Sibi; thank you, Vijayakumar, Unni, Dinesh... Thanks a lot to everyone,” said an emotional Mohanlal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, director Sibi Malayil spoke about the emotional significance of presenting Kireedam once again, 37 years after its original release. He said the restoration was undertaken to preserve the cinematic legacy of an era for future generations of movie lovers.

“Kireedam was released in theatres exactly 37 years ago, on July 7, 1989. It makes me immensely happy that everyone associated with the movie could gather here on the exact date. We are all watching the movie together again after 37 years. What we saw here is the remastered version of Kireedam. It was the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive that restored the movie. This is their first restoration project in Malayalam. The remastered version was premiered at IFFI,” said Sibi.

The filmmaker explained that Kireedam, which was shot on 35 mm film, was restored while preserving its original visual quality.

“There aren’t any additional enhancements. Neither the tone nor the colour has been changed. They have managed to preserve the authenticity of the original version. Today, we watched the digital version of the movie in the same quality as its original film print. The movie will be re-released in theatres on July 10 for audiences to enjoy. I thank everyone who has come here to share this moment,” Sibi said.