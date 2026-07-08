Are you a fan of folklore-infused mysteries with sinister themes? ‘Muthassi’, a six-episode series created by Nandulal M S, is the latest in a string of series and films that have explored this genre. Set in an isolated mansion deep within a dense forest, the series follows a mother and son who have long been ostracized by the outside world. Their secluded existence is disrupted when a young woman marries into the family, only to find herself drawn into a series of deeply unsettling experiences.

Intriguing premise

‘Muthassi’ builds its narrative around an intriguing premise, exploring witchcraft, age-old folklore, and the unsettling dynamics of a mysterious family living away from civilisation. The story has the ingredients of an atmospheric supernatural thriller, and the makers manage to translate parts of that vision effectively on screen.

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However, the series doesn't fully realise its potential, with the writing lacking the depth and nuance needed to make viewers emotionally invested in its characters. While the mystery keeps the narrative moving, richer character development and more detailed world-building could have elevated the experience considerably. Even so, the premise remains engaging enough to keep genre enthusiasts interested.

KPAC Leela steals the spotlight

Veteran actor KPAC Leela is undoubtedly one of the biggest reasons to watch ‘Muthassi.’ Known for memorable performances across Malayalam cinema, including ‘Pookkalam’ and ‘Roudram Two,’ she delivers a haunting performance as the enigmatic grandmother. Her character survives on raw mongoose meat and alcohol, immediately establishing an eerie presence that lingers throughout the series. It's a performance that is both unsettling and exciting, making her the standout of the show.

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Performances

Amit Chakkalakkal delivers a convincing performance as Rajan, a devoted son whose unwavering affection for his ageing mother adds emotional weight to the story. Akhila Bhargavan, recognised for her roles in ‘Premalu’ and ‘Sookshmadarshini,’ plays Leela with sincerity and maturity. While she performs well, the character itself isn't fleshed out enough to leave a lasting impact. Child actor Orhan Hyder is equally convincing in his role, contributing naturally to the story.

What works and what doesn't

The series, which is now streaming on Zee 5, benefits from its attempt to blend supernatural horror with regional folklore instead of relying on conventional jump scares. Its setting in the Tulu heartland lends authenticity, while the mysterious grandmother becomes the central force driving the suspense. This rooted approach gives ‘Muthassi’ an identity that distinguishes it from many mainstream horror dramas.

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On the downside, the execution doesn't consistently match the ambition. The storytelling lacks finesse, and the atmosphere the series strives to create isn't always fully realised. Better character arcs, stronger technical execution, and more immersive world-building would have made the mystery far more compelling.