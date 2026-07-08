‘Toxic’ the first collaboration between director Geethu Mohandas and Yash, is easily one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. After multiple delays, the makers recently confirmed that the film will finally hit theatres on August 28. To build anticipation, the team has been steadily unveiling promotional material, with the latest being the release of the song ‘Tabaahi’.

Featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, ‘Tabaahi’ has been released in five languages. The track is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Raj Shekhar (Hindi), Rafeeq Ahamed (Malayalam), Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), and Vignesh Shivan (Tamil)

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Packed with sensual visuals and intimate moments, the song has become a major talking point on social media, largely because of the crackling chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani. While some viewers have dismissed the film's promotional campaign as little more than ‘bait’ that reveals little about the actual story, others believe it has successfully generated curiosity and heightened anticipation for the film.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, best known for her critically acclaimed films ‘Liar's Dice’ and ‘Moothon’, ‘Toxic’ is co-written by Yash. The film also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

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The film's promotional material has also sparked debate, with some critics accusing it of relying on the male gaze and expressing surprise that a woman filmmaker would choose to present women in such a sexualised manner. Others, however, have argued that it is premature to judge the film based solely on its promotional content, suggesting that the narrative itself could ultimately serve as a critique of misogyny.

