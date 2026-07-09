The Madras High Court has issued a John Doe (Ashok Kumar) order to curb piracy and protect the copyright of I Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu, ahead of its release.



The order was passed by Justice K Kumaresh Babu on July 8, 2026, on a petition filed by Advocate Swetha Sridhar on behalf of the film's producers in Original Application No. 684 of 2026 in C.S. (Comm. Div.) No. 197 of 2026.



The order prohibits all forms of copyright infringement, including unauthorised camcording, recording, copying, uploading, broadcasting, distribution and sharing of the film. It bars individuals from illegally recording the movie during theatrical screenings, preview shows and promotional screenings.



The injunction also extends to cable operators, Multi-System Operators (MSOs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers that broadcast pirated content or fail to disable access to such material after receiving notice.



Websites, mobile applications, torrent portals, streaming platforms and social media accounts hosting, uploading, linking to or distributing pirated copies of the film also come under the ambit of the order. It further restrains the circulation of pirated links or copies through messaging services including WhatsApp or social media platforms as well as the manufacture, sale or distribution of pirated DVDs, VCDs and other digital or physical copies of the movie.



The order empowers the producers to seek the immediate blocking and removal of pirated websites, links and other infringing content without having to obtain fresh court orders every time a violation is detected. It also authorises Internet Service Providers and other authorities concerned to take action against infringing content.



Piracy, unauthorised recording, broadcasting and distribution of films are punishable offences under the amended Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Offenders could face both civil and criminal proceedings, including imprisonment, substantial fines and claims for damages.



Warning of a zero-tolerance approach, the producers said stringent legal action would be initiated against any individual, group, website, mobile application or service provider found recording, uploading, hosting, sharing or distributing pirated or unauthorised versions of `I Nobody'.



They also appealed to the public, theatre owners, film industry organisations and digital platforms to promptly report any instances of piracy to the producers or the relevant authorities to enable immediate action.