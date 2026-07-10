Actress Ansiba Hassan has criticised the Kerala government and the police, alleging that they have failed to take meaningful action against individuals who have allegedly targeted her with abusive and defamatory content on various YouTube channels.

According to Ansiba, the police informed the court that the complaint she lodged at the Palarivattom Police Station against several YouTubers amounted only to a case of defamation. She further alleged that the government stated before the court that it was not the Kerala Police's responsibility to investigate the complaints she had filed.

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In a strongly worded note shared on her official Instagram account, tagging the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, Ansiba said she had approached the police because the content circulated against her was deeply insulting to her dignity and womanhood. She also warned that no one remains safe until "the predators reach them."

"Please clarify how you measure the intensity of the insults directed at a woman. If you can do that, I am willing to forgive the humiliation I have endured," she wrote.

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Ansiba said she had filed a complaint at the Palarivattom Police Station against those who, she alleged, had spread falsehoods and insulted her through YouTube channels. However, she claimed the police informed the court that the matter was merely one of defamation. She also said she learned that the government had argued before the court that investigating her complaints was not the responsibility of the Kerala Police.

The actress said she chose to pursue legal action because she believed the alleged actions had gravely violated her dignity and womanhood. "If the authorities do not consider these acts to be insulting to women, then I apologize for filing the complaint. But I am prepared to go to any extent to seek justice because my dignity and womanhood have been disregarded," she wrote.

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She added that only those who have experienced such humiliation can truly understand its impact. "You may feel safe today, but only until the predators reach you," she said.

Ansiba also referred to similar cases she had reportedly filed at the Hill Palace and Kadavanthra police stations, alleging that although the authorities initially adopted a similar stance, justice was ultimately delivered after the issues received public attention.

"This case will be no different. No matter how much influence is used within the system, I will continue to fight with my dignity and my sense of justice intact," she concluded.