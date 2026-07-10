Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, celebrated for his remarkable performances in both commercial and parallel cinema, has joined the cast of Dhanush's upcoming film 'Om: Chapter One.' Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also features Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty in a pivotal role.

Welcoming the actor to the project, Rajkumar Periasamy shared a heartfelt post on social media: "An honour for a lifetime! Thank you for the blessing, the unparalleled, legendary, dear Naseeruddin Shah Sir. Welcome aboard."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty has been associated with the project since its inception. Earlier, the director had expressed his excitement about collaborating with the veteran actor on 'Om: Chapter One,' which marks Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor.

The team recently celebrated Mammootty's Padma Bhushan honour on the film's sets, with Dhanush joining the celebrations. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, while Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in as the music composer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first single from the film was released last week and reportedly garnered over 50 million views within just a few days. The director Rajkumar Periasamy is best known for directing 'Amaran,' starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

'Om: Chapter One' also marks a reunion for Mammootty and Naseeruddin Shah, who previously shared screen space in T V Chandran's acclaimed 1994 Malayalam film 'Ponthan Mada.'