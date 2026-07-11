As anticipation continues to build around Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic 'The Odyssey', one cast member has particularly caught the attention of Indian audiences. British-Indian actor Himesh Patel is set to portray Eurylochus, one of the most significant characters in Homer's classic, making him the only actor of Indian origin in the star-studded ensemble.

Patel plays Eurylochus, Odysseus' trusted second-in-command and, according to later traditions, his brother-in-law. In the original epic, Eurylochus is a key figure whose caution and leadership shape some of the story's most pivotal moments, making the role one of the film's most important supporting characters.

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From a family-run shop to global screens

Born on October 13, 1990, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England, Patel comes from a Gujarati Hindu family with roots in East Africa. His mother was born in Zambia, while his father was born in Kenya before the family settled in the United Kingdom. Growing up, Patel spoke Gujarati at home while helping out at his family's local newsagent.

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His acting journey began in 2007 with the BBC soap 'EastEnders', where he reportedly appeared in 566 episodes. The long-running role helped establish him as a familiar face on British television before he made the leap to international projects.

A growing Hollywood career

Patel first collaborated with Christopher Nolan in 'Tenet', a partnership that has now reunited the two for 'The Odyssey'. In between, his career has steadily gathered momentum across film and television.

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He received an Emmy nomination for HBO's 'Station Eleven' and was part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up', sharing screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet.

His recent credits include 'Enola Holmes 2', in which he portrayed Dr John Watson, 'Good Grief', 'The Assessment' and HBO's comedy series 'The Franchise'. He is also set to reprise the role of Watson in 'Enola Holmes 3'.

With 'The Odyssey' shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026, Patel's casting as Eurylochus has put the spotlight on the British-Indian actor, whose journey from British television to major Hollywood productions continues to gather pace.