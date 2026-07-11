The official release date for the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Maharaja Hostel’, starring social media sensations Akhil NRD, Akhil Sha, Sharath, and Sandeep in their debut collaboration, has been announced. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on July 24.

Previous updates from the film suggest that this group of creators, who shot to fame through viral reels, is all set to entertain the audience with a perfect blend of humour and scares. The recently released tracks from the movie, including 'Magnetic Kannane Cornet Pol Sweetane' and 'Choothattamo', have already been widely embraced by the public.

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Chithra Nair, Sajin Cherukayil, and Ann Maria also feature in other pivotal roles. The film revolves around an eventful story set in a city hostel resembling a haunted house, its warden named MGR, and a group of friends who come to reside there. The recently launched teaser indicates that this amalgamation of horror and comedy promises to be a thrilling, laugh-out-loud entertainer for all.

The film is produced by Karumuru Raghuramu, Charvaka Brahmanapally, Ramya Vemulapati, Rahul Mopidevi, and Sai Prakash Bhuvanagiri under the banners of Charuchitra Productions, Madhumitha Productions and Monsoon Tales.

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Written and Directed by: Charu Wakan, Cinematography and Executive Producer: Ashkar, Music: Aswin Ram, Editing: Nithish Mishra, Dialogue: Raja, Creative Producer: Shalini Nambu, Line Producers: Vijay Pidapa, Sandeep Mantrala, Makeup: Rasheed Ahammed, Art Director: Velu Vazhayur, Additional Screenplay: Ashkar Ali, Raja, Amaan Mehar, Lyrics: Jishnu M Nair, Haritha Haribabu, Costumes: Saritha Sugeeth, Project Designer: Sasi Poduval, Stunts: Ashraf Gurukkal, Sound Design and Final Mix: Shaiju M, Chief Associate Director: Dudu Devassy, Stills: Kaanchan, Title Publicity Designs: Ajin Menakkath, Sooraj Suran, PRO: Athira Diljith.