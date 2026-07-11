Christopher Nolan, the man behind films like 'Inception' and 'Oppenheimer,' is in India for the premiere of his upcoming film, 'The Odyssey,' shot entirely with IMAX cameras. While fans eagerly await the film’s release, the director reveals why he decided to promote his movie in India, after stops with the crew in the US, UK, and France.

“Indians are some of the most enthusiastic, knowledgeable and cinematic audiences in the world and it was special to show 'The Odyssey' to them first, Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan said on Friday as he greeted fans after the movie's screening here. Nolan was joined by lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, as well as his producer wife Emma Thomas at the screening held at PVR ICON IMAX: Phoenix Palladium.

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The event marked the first official India premiere of a Christopher Nolan film and the only fan screening on The Odyssey’s global promotional tour where the filmmakers and cast addressed the audience. "This is not the first time I've been to Mumbai but it is the first time that I have a chance to launch a film here. You are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film," Nolan told the packed auditorium after the screening of the nearly three hour long movie.

Nolan, who has visited India several times and previously shot portions of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in Jodhpur and ‘Tenet’ in Mumbai, said returning to India has always been special. "Thank you for being here and welcoming us. It's always a thrill to be in India. Every time we come here, it is very, very special," said the director, known for classics such as ‘Memento’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Inception’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

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"For many years, I wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it here with Indian audiences who are some of the most enthusiastic, knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here," he added.

After the screening, Nolan asked the audience if they liked the film, drawing a loud cheer from fans. He then playfully asked, "Who was better -- Matt or Tom?" As the crowd chanted both actors' names, the director quipped, "Indeterminate. They are both fantastic."

Tom Holland in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

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"The Odyssey" is Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem, chronicling the decade-long journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he battles gods, mythical creatures and countless hardships on his way home after the Trojan War.

Damon, who plays the lead role, his first in a Christopher Nolan film after appearances in "Interstellar" and "Oppenheimer", thanked the audience for their heartwarming response.

"This is really just wonderful. We had a premiere in Paris already but that's like our family and friends. This is the first real audience that has seen the film. It means the world to us that you liked it. We worked really hard on it... We are so happy that you liked it and more so happy to be here," the actor said. Holland, the ‘Spider Man’ star who is collaborating with the director for the first time, also expressed his gratitude to fans and greeted them with a 'namaste'.

"I just want to say from the bottom of my heart -- thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, happiness, excitement, grace and love. No one brings as much energy to a movie theatre as you do here in India. Thank you for supporting us, and thank you for enjoying Chris' amazing work," said the actor, who plays Odysseus' son Telemachus in the movie.

Producer Emma Thomas also thanked the audience for turning the India premiere into a memorable experience. "I just want to say thank you to everybody in this room for giving us such an amazing welcome. We love being in India and this is such a privilege. It was a privilege to get to make this film. "It was a privilege to get to work with these incredible actors and all the talented crew that were on the movie. But this is kind of the end of the process of making the film for us and you've made it really special, so thank you very much," she said.

‘The Odyssey’ also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton.