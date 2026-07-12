Football fever has gripped fans across the world, and among those soaking in the atmosphere at the FIFA World Cup was Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The actor was spotted in the stands for the highly anticipated Argentina-Switzerland clash, delighting both football enthusiasts and cinema fans alike.

A video of Mohanlal at the stadium, shared by actor and filmmaker Aaryan Krishna Menon, quickly began making the rounds on social media. Shot by Jacob Babu, the clip captures the actor enjoying the match from the gallery as fans celebrated his presence at one of football's biggest stages.

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"An iconic sight. Lalettan in the stands to witness Argentina take on Switzerland. One legend turning up to watch another legend, Lionel Messi," Aryan wrote while sharing the video.

The sight of Mohanlal watching Lionel Messi in action struck a chord with fans, who flooded social media with comments describing the moment as "one GOAT watching another," referring to the actor and the Argentine football legend.

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Known for his passion for sports, Mohanlal has often spoken about his love for football and has, over the years, made time to follow major sporting events despite his packed shooting schedules. His appearance at the World Cup was therefore no surprise to fans, who were thrilled to see the actor cheering from the stands.