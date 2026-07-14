The teaser of 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', the upcoming fantasy entertainer starring Fahadh Faasil and backed by 'Baahubali' producers Arka Media Works, has sparked a mixed response online, with viewers divided over what to make of the film's quirky premise.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the teaser introduces Fahadh as Soori, a magician who appears to share an unusual bond with a young girl. Filled with fantasy elements, humour and visually striking moments, the teaser offers only glimpses of the story, leaving much to the imagination.

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While many viewers welcomed the film's unconventional setting and tone, others remained unconvinced. Several social media users felt the film looked "outdated," with some drawing comparisons to Mohanlal's fantasy film 'Barroz'. "I am curious to see how this movie will perform," one user commented, reflecting the cautious optimism among a section of the audience.

Others, however, were impressed by the teaser, with some predicting that the film could turn out to be another surprise entertainer in the vein of 'Aavesham'. Fans also expressed excitement about seeing Fahadh Faasil in a fantasy role, a genre he has rarely explored in his career.

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Produced by S.S. Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the Showing Business banner in association with Arka Media Works, the film marks another collaboration for the team that made a successful foray into production with the distribution of 'Premalu'.

Directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' promises to blend fantasy, comedy and emotional storytelling. Fahadh plays the role of Soori, a magician at the heart of the film's whimsical narrative.

'Don't Trouble the Trouble' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11.