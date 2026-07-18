Actor Aju Varghese made a hilarious observation while suggesting Dhyan Sreenivasan as the next president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Speaking during the pooja ceremony of Dhyan’s upcoming film ‘Visitor’, Aju joked that the late actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan's finest screenplay was none other than his own son, Dhyan.

Aju said it brings him immense joy as a friend to see Dhyan carrying forward Sreenivasan's legacy of humour, satire, and sarcasm. Staying true to his trademark wit, Dhyan humourously explained why he believes Dhyan would be an ideal choice to lead AMMA, noting that the actor is like an open book who would never hesitate to reveal everything happening within the organisation.

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"Whenever I listen to Dhyan, it feels like he is the best screenplay written by Sreenivasan sir. I feel joyous as a friend seeing Dhyan continue Sreenivasan sir's legacy of humour, satire and sarcasm. It gives me immense pleasure to say that Dhyan is a true socialist. He is probably the only person I know who follows socialist ideals in his life. I hope he continues to do that.

"In my opinion, Dhyan should take up the reins of AMMA, precisely for the reasons he himself has mentioned. Besides, he is like an open book and will blurt out everything that happens within the association.

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"Some YouTubers will be happy because they will get everything they want from one person. But I don't think he is interested in taking up the post. If he does become the leader, he can simply entrust everything to Edavela Babu chettan and get things done," Aju said.

At the same event, Dhyan humorously revealed that Aju had suggested his name as the president of AMMA, when he was harbouring ambitions to become the chief minister of Kerala. “While I was nurturing these ambitions, it was Aju, my mentor and dear friend, who advised me to pause that dream and first assume leadership of AMMA,” Dhyan said, playfully suggesting that Aju, not Dileep as some claim, is the real ‘power group’ in AMMA. Although intended as a joke, Dhyan’s remark could be interpreted as a subtle jab at AMMA’s current leadership.