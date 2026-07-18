Actor Shwetha Menon has staged a dramatic comeback at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), days after announcing that she and her panel were stepping down following a stormy general body meeting.

The actor moved the court challenging the ad hoc committee that was constituted after her panel announced its resignation, a development that effectively halted the panel led by Ramesh Pisharody. In her petition, Shwetha contended that the ad hoc committee had been formed in violation of AMMA's bylaws.

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Amid growing speculation over whether the association's functioning had been paralysed by the leadership tussle, Shwetha has now reached out to AMMA members with a letter aimed at easing their concerns. Assuring members that the association's day-to-day affairs are continuing without disruption, she said her team remains united and is working together to ensure AMMA functions smoothly.

In the letter, Shwetha also acknowledged that her panel had made mistakes and said corrective measures are already underway. She also recalled the turbulent general body meeting, and admitted that the events had caused distress to many members and expressed hope that the association could move forward after recognising its shortcomings. She concluded by urging members to continue placing their trust in the current leadership as it works towards restoring stability within AMMA.