Anime filmmaker Joshy Benedict has done it again. Two years after winning his maiden National Film Award for his animated short 'A Coconut Tree,' the Kozhikode-based filmmaker has brought home another national honour. At the 72nd National Film Awards, Joshy was named Best Animation Director for his nine-minute animated silent short 'Touched As Water,' a moving story of brotherhood, grief and the lingering pain of loss.

For Joshy, the recognition is another affirmation that animation is far more than a medium for children's entertainment. "I believe animation has the power to connect with audiences of all ages. Stories rooted in family, relationships and emotions can be told very effectively through this medium," Joshy tells Onmanorama. "I'm happy that my work has been recognised for the second time. I have been in this industry for the past 20 years, and the scope of animation has grown tremendously across the world. We are also seeing encouraging changes in India."

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Interestingly, 'Touched As Water' is yet to reach a wider audience. Joshy says he is still exploring the best way to distribute and promote the film. The nine-minute short follows the intertwined lives of a man living with illness and the sibling whose life remains bound to him, exploring themes of dependence, separation and emotional healing.

While 'A Coconut Tree' drew inspiration from everyday stories people encounter around them, 'Touched As Water' has a far more personal origin. "A Coconut Tree was inspired by instances of coconut trees being burned in my village. Touched as Water, though not consciously, evolved from a personal story," he said. "The anime speaks about struggles and loss, while also exploring the emotional transition experienced by the person left behind."

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Joshy believes animation allows filmmakers to explore emotions and ideas in ways that live-action cinema often cannot. "There are so many things animation can express that are difficult to achieve in live-action films. In animation, there are virtually no limitations. In Touched As Water, we take the storytelling into a fantasy space towards the end. Animation makes that possible. For me, it is the best medium to tell stories like these."

Despite the medium's immense creative possibilities, Joshy feels India still has a long way to go before animation receives the recognition it enjoys in countries such as Japan, France and South Korea.

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"In our society, many people still think animation is only for children. But animation is a medium that can deal with deeply serious and complex themes. That's exactly what creators across the world are doing. Even Touched As Water is not made for children, it deals with difficult, emotionally intense subjects."

He, however, sees signs of change. "A lot of experimentation is happening in animation across the world, and we're beginning to see some exciting work emerge in India as well,” he said.