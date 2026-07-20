After a successful theatrical run, Malayalam psychological thriller ‘Balan: The Boy’ is all set for its OTT premiere. Directed by Chidambaram, the critically acclaimed film will begin streaming on a popular streaming platform from July 31 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. ‘Balan: The Boy’ had already generated immense buzz ahead of its release as Chidambaram's first directorial venture after the blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’. Living up to the expectations, the film struck a chord with both audiences and critics, emerging as a commercial and critical success during its theatrical run.

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film is written by acclaimed filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. It follows the haunting journey of a teenage boy searching for his missing mother, weaving together psychological tension, mystery and emotion. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Tovino Thomas, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Jean Paul Lal, Gireesh AD, Farsana Palathinkal and Anand Ekarshi, each delivering performances that drive the narrative forward. Staying true to his filmmaking style, Chidambaram prioritises emotional depth, atmosphere and storytelling over conventional commercial tropes, crafting an immersive psychological thriller.

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Visually, ‘Balan: The Boy’ is elevated by Shaiju Khalid's evocative cinematography, while Sushin Syam's haunting score amplifies the film's sense of mystery and unease. Vivek Harshan handles the editing, Ajayan Chalissery is the production designer, Ganapathy serves as casting director and executive producer, Swapna Kaja Rawther is the costume designer, and Ronex Xavier heads the makeup department.

Crossing linguistic boundaries, ‘Balan: The Boy’ has earned widespread appreciation from audiences across the country. With its gripping screenplay, layered characters and unsettling atmosphere, the film is already being hailed by many as another standout addition to Malayalam cinema's growing list of acclaimed thrillers. The makers now hope the OTT release will introduce the film to an even wider audience. Those who missed it in theatres can catch ‘Balan: The Boy’ on ZEE5 from July 31