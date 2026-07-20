Every individual in a household possesses unique likes, dislikes, character traits, perspectives, and thoughts. The newly released first look of the upcoming film ‘Bouma’ presents such a household, capturing a grand piano on one side and a long dinner table surrounded by family members on the other. A grandfather clock against the wall indicates the time as ten past ten. Out of the 16 members gathered around the table, the plates of all but four are served with food. Social media has quickly embraced this unique first look poster, which offers a fresh and entirely unprecedented visual style to the audience.

Actors Vineeth, Dileesh Pothan, and Sagar Surya feature in the lead roles. The poster suggests that Vineeth portrays the eldest patriarch of the family. A variety of emotions can be read from the faces of the household members, each seemingly lost in their own thoughts. The film is slated for a pan-Indian release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

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The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast, including Revathi Sharma, Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Lena, Mokksha Sengupta, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri, Jaffar Idukki, Vijay Babu, Manikuttan, Sajin Cherukayil, Praveena, Nilja, Jane Andrews, Binoj Vilya, Kavya S Bhanu, Nazlin Jameela, Noushad, Senthil, Bhagath Manuel, and Aparna Jones. The film is written and directed by Rejin S Babu. This is the director's second film after "Pendulum", which garned widespread attention. The film is produced by Bassam Kadhiyar under the banner of Atus Films.

Cinematography: Sharan Velayudhan, Editing: Sooraj E S, Music: Christo Xavier, Executive Producer: Danish K A, Production Controller: Job George, Production Designer: Appunni Sajan, Story: Doni Kadammanitta, Sound Design: Jayadevan Chakkadath, Final Mix: M R Rajakrishnan, Colourist: Liju Prabhakar, Costumes: Gopika Unnikrishnan, Makeup: Roni Vellathooval, Chief Associate Director: Abru Simon, Stunts: Kalai Kingson, Art Director: Sibin Varghese, Stills: Jithin S Babu, Publicity Design: Ma Mi Jo, Digital Marketing: Obscura Entertainments, PRO: Vazhoor Jose, Athira Diljith.