The prosecution has opposed the registration of an FIR and a police investigation into actor Ansiba Hassan's complaint against actors Lakshmipriya and Shwetha Menon, arguing before the Ernakulam Magistrate Court that the matter can only be treated as a case of defamation.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted that the allegations raised in the complaint do not warrant the registration of an FIR and are instead civil in nature. The court has reserved its order and is expected to pronounce its decision on July 27.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Ansiba's counsel, advocate Firdous Ammanath, questioned the prosecution's stand, saying it was unusual for the prosecution to argue against the registration of an FIR.

"We approached the court because no FIR had been registered despite the complaint. We have presented our arguments before the court, and now we await its decision," he said.

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The prosecution's submission comes months after Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had publicly stated that an FIR had been registered against Lakshmipriya based on Ansiba's complaint. However, before the magistrate court, the prosecution has now maintained that the present complaint cannot form the basis for registering an FIR and should instead be treated as a defamation matter.

The court's order on July 27 is expected to determine the next course of action in the case.