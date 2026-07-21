Mammootty's fourth National Film Award for Best Actor has prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages, but one heartfelt note from his personal PRO, Robert Kuriakose, has struck a chord with fans online.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Robert recalled how his two young sons, aged six and eleven, met the veteran actor and left with memories they intend to cherish for a lifetime. The encounter, he said, proved that the children's admiration for Mammootty was born not out of their father's association with the star, but from watching his films.

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"They didn't become fans because of me. They fell in love with that man by watching his movies," Robert wrote.

During the meeting, both children eagerly asked Mammootty for an autograph. While one stretched out his wrist, the other offered the collar of his shirt.

When Mammootty smiled and asked whether the autograph on the shirt would eventually fade, the young fan replied without hesitation, "I'm never going to wash this again."

Robert imagined his other son thinking to himself that the autograph on his hand was only symbolic because the real signature had already been etched in his heart.

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The touching exchange did not end there. Along with the autographs, Mammootty handed the children chocolates. Instead of unwrapping them, Robert's elder son declared that they would never eat them.

"We'll frame them," he said. The response left the actor laughing. "You're even bigger fans than your father," Mammootty remarked. Concluding the note, Robert reflected on the enduring appeal of the actor across generations.

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"To the face etched in the hearts of children aged six and eleven. To the signature that never fades from the hearts of every generation. To the sweetness that never melts away. Congratulations with immense pride," he wrote.