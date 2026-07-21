Actor Shwetha Menon, who is locked in a legal battle over the leadership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has issued a strongly worded statement on social media, asserting that her fight is not against individuals within the organisation but against the "power group" facing serious allegations in the Hema Committee report.

Breaking her silence amid the ongoing controversy, Shwetha said she had deliberately avoided responding publicly until now. However, she claimed she was compelled to speak out as those named in the Hema Committee report were allegedly trying to "humiliate" her and divert attention from the issues she had raised.

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"My fight is with the power group facing serious allegations in the Hema Committee report. Only with them," she wrote, alleging that members of the group had attempted to humiliate and expel her during AMMA's last general body meeting.

The actor said her stand against the group did not begin recently and maintained that she had consistently supported those who had raised allegations against them. According to her, whenever she questioned financial irregularities involving some members, she was met with personal attacks instead of answers.

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"They are covering up the real issues I raised by spreading false stories about me," she alleged.

Shwetha also addressed allegations linking her to a political party, dismissing them as illogical. Referring to claims that a national party had allegedly paid her crores of rupees to influence AMMA's elections, she questioned the basis of the accusation.

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"I still haven't understood the logic behind the allegation that a national party ruling the country for the last 12 years had to pay me crores of rupees to get candidates in Kerala. Can someone please explain the logic behind this accusation?" she wrote.

The actor further said she had no reason to hide any political affiliation if she had one, pointing out that AMMA's executive committee itself included members with political leanings across parties, including the CPI(M), Congress and BJP.

Appealing against attempts to politicise the issue, Shwetha urged members not to divide the organisation along political, religious or communal lines.

"Keralites have always loved and respected artists beyond caste, religion and politics," she said.

Shwetha added that she had initially chosen not to respond because she believed the allegations against her did not merit attention. However, she said the controversy had overshadowed the concerns she had raised, including alleged financial irregularities within AMMA.

She also referred to "corruption allegations" that she claimed had been acknowledged by actor and former AMMA general secretary Ramesh Pisharody, saying those issues were receiving little attention.

Ending her statement with a defiant message, Shwetha vowed to continue opposing the elevation of those facing serious allegations in the Hema Committee report to leadership positions within AMMA.

"As long as I am here, those facing serious allegations in the Hema Committee report will never reach the leadership of AMMA. I will go to any extent to make sure of that. I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced. I will not surrender. I will not back down," she wrote, adding that "the truth deserves to be heard" and that "AMMA deserves better."